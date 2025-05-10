Sunday Holiday forecast

Happy Mother's Day to all who celebrate!

It is looking like a fantastic forecast this year with comfortable highs and sunshine. You couldn't ask for a better weekend setup with this one. We will start off the morning with temperatures still recovering from a cold front earlier in the week.

From there we will see highs steadily climb into the 70s. A nice mixture of sun and clouds will get us through the morning and afternoon hours. It is looking like the perfect forecast for moms out there or anyone who wants to spend time outdoors!

Have a good one!