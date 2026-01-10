Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sunday: Drier and windier

There will be an isolated passing shower or two today
Today’s shaping up to be much drier than yesterday, and we’ll even get to see some sunshine. Expect thicker clouds this morning, then gradual clearing as the day goes on. Overall, it should stay dry, though you might notice an occasional sprinkle here and there. Winds will become breezy later today, with gusts reaching around 35–40 mph at times.
Good Sunday morning!

The good news? Gorgeous weather is on tap for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances do return, though, for the second half of the week.

Hope you have a restful Sunday!
Dylan

