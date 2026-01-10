Sunday: Drier and windier

Good Sunday morning!

Today’s shaping up to be much drier than yesterday, and we’ll even get to see some sunshine. Expect thicker clouds this morning, then gradual clearing as the day goes on.

Overall, it should stay dry, though you might notice an occasional sprinkle here and there. Winds will become breezy later today, with gusts reaching around 35–40 mph at times.

The good news? Gorgeous weather is on tap for Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances do return, though, for the second half of the week.

Hope you have a restful Sunday!

Dylan