Sun-filled Sunday forecast

Sunshine is out in full force today with mostly clear skies forecasted with highs near monthly averages
Good morning, happy Sunday!
Temperatures are a bit chilly this A.M. Sunshine will continue into early next week, with temperatures keeping towards averages. Highs settle into the middle to upper 70s this afternoon with wall-to-wall sun. This will be one of our more comfortable afternoons, looking forward. Temperatures will hover in the 70s for the next several days, with rain subject to move in by Wednesday.

