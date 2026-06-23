Summertime showers & storms

Multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and a few Tornado Warnings were issued across Southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore on Monday, June 22, as a line of powerful thunderstorms swept through the region. These storms brought heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning.

The majority of the storm damage was concentrated southeast of the I-95 corridor, with numerous reports of downed trees and power lines. Residents are encouraged to use caution when traveling, as tree debris and downed wires may still be present on area roadways.

wmar

wmar

Rainfall was the heaviest to the south and east of the Baltimore metro with 2-3" of rain recorded in parts of Anne Arundel and Talbot counties. Despite recent precipitation, the Baltimore area remains below average for rainfall, with less than an inch measured at the airport. Throughout the month of June, Baltimore should see around 4" of rain.

wmar

wmar

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