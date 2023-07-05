Summer storms with flood potential

BALTIMORE — Summer time in Maryland means highs in the 90s and plenty of humidity. We have had no shortage of that over the past week or so. This has lead to some localized flash flooding.

If you get under one of these storms, several inches of rain is not out of the question. That can add up quickly especially when you add in factors like a clogged storm drain or a very urban area. It only takes a foot of water to sweep away most vehicles. The air in your tires can lift a car/truck quickly.

These storms and showers don't need to be severe either. In fact it is on day where we don't have a lot of wind high up in the atmosphere. That means storms sit in one place or move very slowly.

Another factor to consider, Flood waters may look shallow, but they can hide things like nails, live power lines, or bacteria.

When in doubt, remember this phrase, turn around, don't drowned.