Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Summer storms with flood potential

Localized flooding is possible in our current pattern
Flooding
WMAR
Flooding
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 16:43:45-04

BALTIMORE — Summer time in Maryland means highs in the 90s and plenty of humidity. We have had no shortage of that over the past week or so. This has lead to some localized flash flooding.

If you get under one of these storms, several inches of rain is not out of the question. That can add up quickly especially when you add in factors like a clogged storm drain or a very urban area. It only takes a foot of water to sweep away most vehicles. The air in your tires can lift a car/truck quickly.

These storms and showers don't need to be severe either. In fact it is on day where we don't have a lot of wind high up in the atmosphere. That means storms sit in one place or move very slowly.

Another factor to consider, Flood waters may look shallow, but they can hide things like nails, live power lines, or bacteria.

When in doubt, remember this phrase, turn around, don't drowned.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018