Stuck in a severe drought

We all need to start doing our rain dance because we desperately need the rain here in central Maryland and all across the state! We are only five days into the month of May and Baltimore is already behind schedule! We should have seen around 0.50" since May 1st. Below average rainfall has been the theme during Meteorological spring, as only 3.84" of rain was measured at the airport since March 1st.

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About 70% of the state is suffering from severe drought concerns. The drought is worsening and is becoming more severe across our north and west communities.

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A cold front will swing through the area mid-week, generating widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms on Wednesday. Some spotty showers linger into Thursday. Overall, most areas should see less than 1" of rain around 0.25-0.75" when it's all said and done.

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