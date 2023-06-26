Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Strong to severe storms on tap for Monday

The SPC has most of Maryland under a level 3/5 risk for severe weather...
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 9:00 PM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 21:00:20-04

BALTIMORE — Hello everyone! Again us Marylander's are under the gun for severe weather on Monday June 26, 2023. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put most of Maryland under a level 3/5 ENHANCED risk for severe weather. Of course, the main threats include damaging winds and small hail. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. The main line looks like it will be coming through between 4 PM and Midnight. Make sure you have access to weather alerts throughout the day and stay weather aware!

spc.JPG
Capture1.JPG
Capture.JPG
bus.JPG

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018