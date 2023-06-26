Strong to severe storms on tap for Monday

BALTIMORE — Hello everyone! Again us Marylander's are under the gun for severe weather on Monday June 26, 2023. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has put most of Maryland under a level 3/5 ENHANCED risk for severe weather. Of course, the main threats include damaging winds and small hail. While the tornado threat is low, it is not zero. The main line looks like it will be coming through between 4 PM and Midnight. Make sure you have access to weather alerts throughout the day and stay weather aware!

