Stormy and steamy Sunday afternoon ahead

Happy Sunday!

It's hot and sticky already, with temperatures to rise quickly in the next few hours. Expect the 90s this afternoon, with it feeling closer to 107 degrees, and that's in the shade! Temperatures will continue to trend hot until the weekend, when we will catch a bit of a break. In the meantime, take heat safety precautions. Spotty storms will move in for the afternoon but break apart by late evening. Clear skies will roll into Monday, with more 90s for highs.