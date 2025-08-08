Still seeing yellow for Baltimore

Welcome to August!

This month marks the last days of Meteorological Summer and the continuation of a drought status for portions of the state. After what seemed like an ocean of rain last month, we still carry over a deficit into the new month.

An abnormally dry state still hangs over the Baltimore metro as well as portions of the county. The good news is that we have seen a reduction in the area covered in yellow, and last month's rainfall actually knocked us out of the official drought status.

August does not typically see as much rain as July, so there is a worry that moving forward, we may backtrack and see the abnormally dry status grow. We are keeping a close eye on Harford and the surrounding counties.

The next model run will come out on August 13th. With little rain expected before then, we may see a loss of progress in the second week of the month!