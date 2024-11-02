Statewide burn ban

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has put a state wide burn ban in place. This means that no "open air" burning is allowed. Some examples given on the departments website include campfires and charcoal grills. They do note that propane grills are ok.

Any open flame that gets away could start a fire quickly. The potential to spread is also very high with how dry it has been. Here is the most recent drought monitor for our area.

drought

The DNR stated "The ban will remain in effect until the Maryland Forest Service determines the state has received enough precipitation to reduce the threat of wildfires statewide."

