St. Patrick's Day forecast

Looking green and gray
St. Patrick's Day
WMAR
St. Patrick's Day
Posted

BALTIMORE — It looks like we will end up lucky on St. Patrick's Day as skies stay dry. Clouds do stick around, especially early. We will likely not see much sun until the afternoon.

Winds will be noticeable. The forecast calls for gusts around 25 to 30 miles per hour. That will be an improvement from Sunday, but still noticeable.

Temperatures will end up cooler with readings in the mid 50s to low 60s. That is pretty close to average for this time of year.

If you have an outdoor plans, things are in pretty good shape!

