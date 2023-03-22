Spring star gazing in Maryland

Clear spring night skies offer some amazing views. One bright object that really stands out isn't even a star! Look west after sunset which is 7:20 pm as of March 22nd. The planet Venus will really shine bright. We are currently under a new moon which will help make star gazing easier. You will have to fight the clouds though. Some will get lucky enough to get a peek in between cloud cover.

According to timeanddate.com there are many more beauties our night skies hold. And while I wouldn't call them a "constellation" prize (I am "starry" for that pun) there are star groups that are sure to stand out too. Starting at sunset look south to see Canis Major. Ursa Minor, also the little dipper stands out to the north. You can also find Leo to the east.

Later in the night, around 11:30 Hercules will make an appearance to the north east. Orion will be setting in the west.

For you early risers you can find Pegasus NNE around 6 am.

These are just some of the wonders of our universe that can be seen with the naked eye. It is best to get away from city lights or any light pollution. One great dark sky park in the state is Assateague Island. Of course always check the cloud cover forecast here: WMAR Weather