Spring showers to end March

More rain in an already wet month
Rain chances
Posted at 10:19 PM, Mar 27, 2024
BALTIMORE — Spring is known for showers and March has certainly lived up to that reputation. In fact, we have measured 4.55 inches of rain so far this month. That doesn't even include the rain we had on the 27th and the shower chances that are with us this weekend.

At over 4 and a half inches of rain, we are above average. We will keep precip chances going into early April. There is another scattered shower chance Saturday. Our next best shot for showers is early next week.

It is look good for May flowers so far.

