Spring is unofficially here and pollen counts are on the rise

Spring is the season to be sneezing and it's due to arrive next week! Typically in late February and early March, trees begin their bloom cycle and pollen counts are on the rise, which leads to the miserable start to allergy season.

Warm temperatures have been helping to increase pollen counts across the state, and being that it's mid-March, pollen counts from Maple and Juniper trees are already aloft.

Dry conditions, along with sustained winds, can help pollen stay in the air and linger for days. Those of us who are allergic to these types of pollen may be suffering from some of the symptoms.

Our forecast during the week helped stir some pollen from the trees and the lack of rain is what's keeping it around until the weekend. Thankfully, rain does help alleviate some of the pollen stick in the air and we will see a drop in pollen count by Sunday and Monday.

As we continue through spring and allergy season a few helpful tips can make managing symptoms a little easier!