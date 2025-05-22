Somehow we still need rain

Maryland has seen its fair share of dry spells this season, with April continuing the rain deficit carried over from previous months. Now, as we turn towards the late portions of spring, we have seen more rain enter into our forecast. If only it was enough to bust this drought! Believe it or not, we STILL NEED RAIN.

The latest monitor from Thursday shows much improvement, but a severe drought still stands for the central portions of the state including Baltimore County. Rain continues in this week's forecast, but we are nearing the end of this system's rain output.

Even though we could use the rain, I think a nice break for the holiday weekend is deserved. We will see another round of rainmakers next week. Hopefully this time we can fully come out from under the thumb of the severe drought in Maryland.