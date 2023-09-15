Some of the state still needs rain

BALTIMORE — There is a clear divide in this state when it comes to rain. the Baltimore metro, eastern shore, and southern Maryland are in good shape. Things get more dry the farther west you go.

You may be thinking, how are we still in a drought after the heavy rain we had this week? Most of that rain fell early Wednesday morning, even though the drought monitor is released Thursday its data is from Tuesday. So it is not recorded here.

Despite that, overall, we did improve.

Last week 70.69% of the state was seeing normal conditions. This week we are up to 72.46%!

Abnormally dry conditions (yellow) went from 21.31% to 27.54%

Moderate drought (Tan) went from 16.52% to 16.49%

Severe drought (Orange) stayed the same at .5%

We are chipping away at it, but this is a big jump from 3 months ago. We had 11.84% of the state out of dry conditions. 88.11% saw at least abnormally dry conditions. 70.83% of the state was in a moderate drought.

Our next chance for rain is back on Sunday afternoon.