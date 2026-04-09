So over these spring allergies!

Have you felt more congested lately? Have you been sneezing more frequently? Well, it's likely due to the medium-high amounts of tree pollen! April is the month where tree pollen is at its peak, which is why we feel our symptoms getting more intense! Medium to high levels of maple, elm, and popular are expected over the next few days, so make sure you find ways to manage these seasonal symptoms!

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Here is a little guide to help you tackle those pesky allergies:

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This is also the time of year when frost/freeze alerts are issued by the National Weather Service! The average last frost date typically all between early April to early May. Keep in mind, April is a transition month and is not frost-free! This is why it's best for gardeners to wait until after Mother's Day to plant sensitive crops and plants. If you are eager to plant early this season, you may risk stunted growth or leaf burn. One late cold snap can wipe out fruit crops and set gardens back for weeks!

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Here is a look at average last frost dates around central Maryland:

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