Snowfall totals for 3/14

Find out who saw some accumulating snow this morning...
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 12:24:40-04
SN0WGIF.gif

Here is a look at some of the totals from this morning. Most of the flakes were isolated to central Maryland and the eastern shore. A lot didn't stick around... but hey, it's something. Feel free to tag us and send us any pictures if you saw any flakes earlier today! Only 6 more days till spring.

TOTALS.JPG

