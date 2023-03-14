Here is a look at some of the totals from this morning. Most of the flakes were isolated to central Maryland and the eastern shore. A lot didn't stick around... but hey, it's something. Feel free to tag us and send us any pictures if you saw any flakes earlier today! Only 6 more days till spring.
Snowfall totals for 3/14
Find out who saw some accumulating snow this morning...
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 12:24:40-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.