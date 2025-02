Snow total reports for our area

BALTIMORE — Maybe you are still digging out from Tuesday night's snow. How much did you get at you house?

Here is a look at snow totals across our area. They are sorted by county with the most recent report listed at the bottom. These numbers are from the National Weather Service.

...Anne Arundel County...

Chelsea Beach 4.8" 315 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Green Haven 1 ESE 4.0" 600 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Cape St. Claire 8.0" 552 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Churchton ENE 8.0" 700 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Bwi Airport 3.8" 700 AM 2/12 Official NWS Obs

Crofton 2 NNE 5.5" 700 AM 2/12 NWS Employee

Crownsville 3 SSW 6.2" 700 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Londontowne 3 SW 6.5" 707 AM 2/12 CoCoRaHS

Londontowne 1 SSE 7.0" 739 AM 2/12 NWS Employee

Eastport 1 SSW 6.5" 730 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Annapolis 1 S 6.5" 800 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Cape St. Claire 3 SE 4.5" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Baltmore-Washington 4.0" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Riva 2 WNW 6.0" 800 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Parole 6.0" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Crofton 1 SSE 5.1" 817 AM 2/12 NWS Employee

...Baltimore County...

Timonium 3.4" 213 AM 2/12 Public

Cockeysville 1 N 2.5" 113 AM 2/12 Broadcast Media

Glyndon 1 WSW 3.3" 451 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Upper Falls 1 NNE 3.3" 530 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

White Marsh 2 E 3.7" 600 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Long Green 2 NW 3.0" 600 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Bentley Springs 1 E 2.3" 600 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

North Point State Pa 4.0" 645 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Edgemere SE 4.9" 730 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Hampton 1 NE 3.2" 729 AM 2/12 Public

Perry Hall 1 NNE 3.5" 758 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Bentley Springs 6 S 4.1" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Rosedale 1 E 3.8" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Owings Mills 3.6" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Fullerton 1 N 3.5" 900 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Randallstown 2 NW 3.5" 914 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

...Baltimore City...

Arlington 2 E 4.0" 257 AM 2/12 Broadcast Media

Fells Point 4.0" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

...Carroll County...

Millers 4 NE 1.9" 1223 AM 2/12 Co-Op Observer

Eldersburg 1 SE 3.4" 500 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Uniontown 3 N 2.7" 604 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Winfield 1 N 3.0" 645 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Watersville 1 N 3.4" 726 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Carrolltowne 1 S 3.5" 800 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Westminster 1 NNE 2.5" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Sykesville 1 NNW 3.4" 841 AM 2/12 NWS Employee

Taneytown NE 2.8" 930 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Westminster 3 S 3.3" 900 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Gamber 1 WNW 2.9" 1015 AM 2/12 CoCoRaHS

...Cecil County...

Elkton 4 SW 4.0" 700 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Pleasant Hill 2 SSE 2.9" 700 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Perryville 1 SSW 2.5" 700 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Elkton 2 W 4.3" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Perryville 1 SW 3.5" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Rock Springs 1 ESE 2.8" 835 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Brantwood 2 WNW 2.5" 1100 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Elkton 2 SW 1.9" 1230 PM 2/12 Trained Spotter

...Harford County...

Aberdeen Proving Gro 3.7" 324 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Churchville 1 N 3.3" 240 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Chrome Hill 2 SE 3.2" 617 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Bel Air 2 W 3.4" 700 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Churchville 1 SE 2.4" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Abingdon 2 NW 3.1" 818 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Forest Hill 3 SW 3.1" 725 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Bel Air 3.4" 829 AM 2/12 Other Federal

Forest Hill 1 NNW 3.6" 915 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

...Howard County...

Oella 2 NNE 2.5" 1210 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Simpsonville 1 SSE 5.2" 900 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Savage 1 ESE 4.4" 900 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Columbia 4.8" 700 AM 2/12 NWS Employee

Dayton 1 NE 4.0" 800 AM 2/12 Dept of Highways

Elkridge 2 W 4.4" 600 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Sykesville 2 SSE 3.8" 630 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Laurel 3 NNE 4.8" 713 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Gaither 2 SSE 3.5" 716 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Columbia 1 ENE 3.0" 400 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Ellicott City 1 SW 3.7" 820 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Elkridge 4.1" 826 AM 2/12 NWS Employee

Laurel 2 N 4.0" 100 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Simpsonville E 5.0" 130 AM 2/12 Trained Spotter

Ellicott City 3.5" 1045 AM 2/12 Broadcast Media

...Eastern Shore...

Chestertown 6.3"

Sudlersville 8"

Cardville 6"

Ingleside 7.5"

Grasonville 7.5"

Denton 8.5"

Matthews 9"

Easton 8",9"

Royal Oak 8"

Cambridge 7",8"

East New Market 5.9"

Stevensville 6"

A lot of this snow will melt with our next two weather makes which is mainly rain.