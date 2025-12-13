Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snow to sun this Sunday morning

Overnight conditions improve throughout the morning hours of today with snow ending and sunshine persisting
Flurries are slowing this morning as we see this system start to move on from Maryland. Accumulation from overnight and this morning is expected to stick around. Temperatures will be brutal today and tomorrow, with the 30s expected for highs and winds gusting.
Good morning and happy Sunday to you.
Flurries are slowing this morning as we see this system start to move on from Maryland. Accumulation from overnight and this morning is expected to stick around. Temperatures will be brutal today and tomorrow, with the 30s expected for highs and winds gusting. Overnight, we will see dry, blustery conditions continue with winds holding strong. The teens are expected, with wind chills making them feel less than, rolling into Monday. We will see a gradual warm-up heading past Monday.

