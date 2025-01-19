Snow ends this evening

BALTIMORE — Snow wraps up Sunday evening and we will have a chance to clean up before bitter cold air arrives. Heading into MLK jr. day temperatures stay cold. Highs will be sub freezing, so don't expect much melting. Then the true arctic air mass moves in with readings falling into the single digit range for overnight lows and 20s and teens for highs. There is a small chance for some snow Tuesday night. We get a bit warmer toward the end of the week with upper 30s and even 40s by the weekend!

WMAR

Tonight Snow, mainly before 8pm. The snow could be heavy at times. Low around 19. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

M.L.King Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -2. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 21. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 17.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.