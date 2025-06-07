Showery Sunday expected along with cooler temperatures

Good Sunday morning!

Expect a showery day today, however, the risk of severe weather is essentially zero! Rain amounts will remain low with most areas picking up less than a quarter inch.

This is being driven by an upper-level low pressure system that is crossing the Ohio Valley. The rain and cloud cover should keep temperatures in check today with most places reaching the upper 70s.

Our recent rain has paid dividends, with our drought improving a whopping 33% in the last week. With that being said, rain chances become few and far between later this week, as high pressure strengthens and temperatures warm close to 90° by Thursday and Friday!