Showers return Sunday evening and last into Monday

WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday weather
Good Sunday morning!

Expect a mostly cloudy start to your Sunday. We are watching a warm front which has the potential to bring in a few sprinkles or showers late this afternoon and evening.

Our best chance of rain occurs Monday morning as the cold front swings through. South winds ahead of the front will allow temps to rise to near 60°! The winds quickly switch to the south Monday night, which means highs on Tuesday only make it to the 30s! Very strong winds (40-45 mph) are expected late Monday into Tuesday as the front passes.

