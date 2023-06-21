Watch Now
Showers bring welcome relief for many

How much rain we can expect
Rain totals
Posted at 5:53 PM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 17:53:33-04

BALTIMORE — June gloom is in full effect. While it may look dull outside this is much needed. As of the time writing this we are 9.86" below average. We will put a dent in that in this coming week.

Here is a glance at home much rain we can expect through Sunday morning.

Take the numbers and the placement here with a grain of salt. It is just one forecast models opinion, but it does paint the potential for some big relief.

Our rain doesn't stop Sunday either. We have more chances for rain into early next week.

