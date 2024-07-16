Severe weather setup possible for Tuesday & Wednesday in Maryland

BALTIMORE — In addition to the heat, strong to severe storms are possible today and tomorrow in Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us both days under a level 2/5 "slight" risk for strong to severe storms. The timing for Tuesday's threat looks to be from 4 PM to midnight. The main threats for today's storms are damaging winds up to 50+ mph and large hail.

WMAR

This threat continues into Wednesday as well, the Storm Prediction Center has us again under a 2/5 "slight" risk for strong to severe storms. The timing for Wednesday's threat looks to be from 4 PM to 10 PM. The main threats for tomorrow's storms are damaging winds up to 50+ mph and large hail. This will all fire up before our cold front passes, giving us some much-needed relief for Thursday. Stay safe and weather-aware!