Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Severe weather setup possible for Tuesday & Wednesday in Maryland

Damaging winds are our main threat on both days...
Posted at 6:28 AM, Jul 16, 2024

BALTIMORE — In addition to the heat, strong to severe storms are possible today and tomorrow in Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us both days under a level 2/5 "slight" risk for strong to severe storms. The timing for Tuesday's threat looks to be from 4 PM to midnight. The main threats for today's storms are damaging winds up to 50+ mph and large hail.

bus.JPG

This threat continues into Wednesday as well, the Storm Prediction Center has us again under a 2/5 "slight" risk for strong to severe storms. The timing for Wednesday's threat looks to be from 4 PM to 10 PM. The main threats for tomorrow's storms are damaging winds up to 50+ mph and large hail. This will all fire up before our cold front passes, giving us some much-needed relief for Thursday. Stay safe and weather-aware!

Capture.JPG

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018