Severe weather potential for Maryland: Prepare for storms on Monday

BALTIMORE — Strong to severe storms are possible on Monday. Our area is under a "slight" risk for severe weather. That is a level 2 out of 5. In fact, the entire state is under a slight risk.

Storm timing:

By morning, a few spotty showers are possible.

As temperatures build into the afternoon, a few isolated strong to severe storms develop.

By the early evening, these storms will form into a line.

There will be some lingering rain after 9 pm but our severe threat will be moving out.

Storm Threats:

Our main concern with these storms will be lightning and damaging winds, with gusts around 60 mph. There is a secondary threat of hail and even an isolated tornado. While the likelihood of a tornado is low, it is not zero.

Have a plan for severe weather. Make sure you know where your safe spot is in your house. That should be an area with as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

We will be watching this closely and bring you any alerts as they develop. Here's to hoping storms stay mild!