Severe weather likely for Memorial Day in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Happy Memorial Day everyone! It is not looking to be the best day weather-wise in Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded us tomorrow to a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather.

wmar

The main threats include heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado that isn't out of the woods. The hail and wind threat is 15% of a given area. The tornado

threat is 5%. While those numbers are low, any number larger than 0% is a cause

for concern.

wmar

wmar

There will be two main bands. One earlier in the morning that leaves most of the day mostly cloudy, a brief break mid-day, and then a band into the afternoon/evening. Temps will be humid in the mid-80s. Please, make sure whatever you do for plans that you are keeping up with the latest weather information!