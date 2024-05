BALTIMORE — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of our area (pink counties). This goes until 8 pm.

Storm chances increase after 5 pm and our severe window closes by 8 pm. In that time storms could produce damaging wind, heavy rain, and lightning.

We are under a level 1 out of 5 for a severe risk.

WMAR

Some storms and showers will stick around tonight and we will watch for another severe risk tomorrow.

You can check our interactive radar here: https://www.wmar2news.com/weather/radar