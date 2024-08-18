Severe Thunderstorm and Flood Watches up till Sunday evening

BALTIMORE — Oh boy! It is another active day here in Maryland. Here we go! The Storm Prediction Center has us in Maryland under a level 2/5 "slight" risk for strong to severe storms. The timing looks to be from till 9 PM. Damaging winds up to 60+ mph is the likely scenario, but we do have a 2% tornado risk. Hail is also possible too.

In addition to the level two risk, we are also currently under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch or central Maryland and the eastern shore until 10:00 PM EDT. Watch means conditions are favorable for storm development. A warning means storms are here.

Lastly, a flood watch is also up until 8 PM. Rainfall rates could get up to 2" an hour in some spots. Urban flooding is also a concern in the evening. Don't drive through flooded roads. Remember turn around, don't drown.

Make sure you have access to weather alerts and stay weather-aware into the evening!