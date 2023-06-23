Severe drought in Maryland

WMAR

We have added a new color on the drought monitor map. Severe drought now covers just under 25% of the state. That includes almost all of the Baltimore metro area.

You may be surprised to see these conditions get worse with the wet week we have had, but it is important to note that this data is from Tuesday the 20th and isn't released until the 22nd. So most of the rain this week wasn't counted. We hope to see a bigger improvement next Thursday.

The Baltimore metro area is seeing the worst of it, but almost our entire state is under dry or drought conditions. In fact, nearly 95%.

Year to date we are way behind. We need another 9.7" of rain to get back to average rainfall numbers. We will put a dent in that with more storms and showers into the middle part of next week.