Severe drought continues in Maryland

We are headed in right direction, but we have a lot of ground to cover. Our latest drought monitor has about 17.% of the state under a severe drought. That is better than last weeks 22.5%. This comes after Baltimore received 2.14" of rain. This recent drought monitor doesn't include any of the heavy rain we got Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. That will go into next weeks measurement.

Our "moderate drought" conditions saw an improvement too. We were just above 60% last week, and now 54% this week.

And finally "abnormally dry" went from around 93% to 84.5%.

You may be thinking that over 2 inches of rain in a week is a lot, and it is. We are off to a wet start for July at the time of this article (Friday July 7th). But this is just a start to make up for a lot of dry time. WE have seen 15.5" of precip for the year. Our average from the start of the year to now is 22.11". That is still a deficit of 6.61" of rain needed to get to average. We won't necessarily need all of that to fix our drought, but it gives you an idea.

There is still plenty of rain in the forecast, so lets hope next weeks update continues on this trend!