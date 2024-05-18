Setting up for a hot and wet summer

BALTIMORE — We are still over a month from the start of summer, but longer range outlooks are starting to come together.

The Climate Prediction Center released it's nation wide outlook for June, July, and August. Here is what it means.

First - a look at temperatures.

WMAR

Most of the country is in red. That includes right here in Maryland. That means there is a higher chance to be above average. That isn't necessarily a testament to how hot it will be, More that there is growing confidence we will end up warmer.

With all the heat comes storm and shower chances.

Here is the precip outlook.

WMAR

We are in the darker green color here. This means we are also expecting a more active pattern in the summer.

These are just trends and will likely need refinement, but it gives us an idea of what to expect.