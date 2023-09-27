Watch Now
September showers brings relief

We are well above average for the month
Posted at 5:04 PM, Sep 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-27 17:04:44-04

We will end up with around a third of the month recording rainy days. This has been enough to help relieve drought across the state. There is still some areas that need more, but this is a step in the right direction.

At the time of writing this (27th) Baltimore was at 6.26" of rain for the month! That is 2.45" above average and we still have a chance to add some rain to the bucket by the end of the week.

The highest total came on the 9th with 1.6" of rain. Then, more recently, Ophelia brought a string of days that pushed us into a rainy September.

Our drought monitor will be released Thursday and the hope is that this month can fix a lot of the dry ground.

We are behind for the year still. We need another 2.59" of rain to get to 33.75" which would be average.

