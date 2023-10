If April showers bring May flowers, then September showers bring drought relief for many.

Above is the latest look at our area drought. The yellow band is abnormally dry. This dropped a bit from last week.

Our moderate to severe drought has been more stubborn. That is the tan and orange color that just noses into Maryland. There has been no change since last week.

There are a few more rain chances heading into the weekend and late next week. Hopefully, that can help level us off.