September 10th marks the peak of hurricane season

The peak of hurricane season is September 10th, and the tropics are radio silent! The graph below shows hurricane activity based on a 30 year average. Notice that the time of year when we see the strongest hurricanes are around September 10th.

Usually around this time of year the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting several areas of potential development, but not this year! There's one area of concern with a measly 20% chance of development.

This is GREAT news for those who own ocean front property, as this is normally the time of year when anxiety is highest. But don't let your guard down! Some of our strongest hurricanes occur early to mid October! So there's still plenty of time! Remember, the oceans retain heat well into November, which means we still have another 30-60 days left of potential tropical development.