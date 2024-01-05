Saturday's Wintry Weather

BALTIMORE — A potent low pressure system is on the way to Maryland, expected to arrive Saturday morning.

We will see everything from snow to rain to a wintry mix throughout the day. Here is a look at the totals up front:

WMAR

Starting north, all the areas shaded in blue have the best shot at seeing accumulating snow. Temperatures will be cold enough there for snow to stick.

Coming south into the pink (mainly along 95) is the best chance to start as snow, then switch to a mix around midday, and eventually a rain by the afternoon.

Areas in the green will stay rain all day and it could even be heavy at times.

There are winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in place across the state. Most go until 10pm Saturday.

WMAR

Here is a general timeline.

WMAR

In the morning, we will see a mix. Rain for snom, snow for others, and even a mix shown in the pink color.

WMAR

Around midday temperatures will dip enough to get a mix even for the metro. Anyone tailgating for the Ravens game will see wet snowflakes melting into raindrops.

WMAR

As we get into the evening hours, temperatures warm enough to switch over to rain for most. This will wash away most accumulation we see.

It gets cold Saturday night into Sunday morning, so watch for a refreeze.

Stay safe!