Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

Saturday's Wintry Weather

Snow to rain and everything in between
Winter Totals
WMAR
Winter Totals
Posted at 5:09 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 17:09:54-05

BALTIMORE — A potent low pressure system is on the way to Maryland, expected to arrive Saturday morning.

We will see everything from snow to rain to a wintry mix throughout the day. Here is a look at the totals up front:

Winter Totals

Starting north, all the areas shaded in blue have the best shot at seeing accumulating snow. Temperatures will be cold enough there for snow to stick.

Coming south into the pink (mainly along 95) is the best chance to start as snow, then switch to a mix around midday, and eventually a rain by the afternoon.

Areas in the green will stay rain all day and it could even be heavy at times.

There are winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in place across the state. Most go until 10pm Saturday.

Winter Advisories

Here is a general timeline.

Saturday morning

In the morning, we will see a mix. Rain for snom, snow for others, and even a mix shown in the pink color.

Saturday Afternoon

Around midday temperatures will dip enough to get a mix even for the metro. Anyone tailgating for the Ravens game will see wet snowflakes melting into raindrops.

Saturday Evening

As we get into the evening hours, temperatures warm enough to switch over to rain for most. This will wash away most accumulation we see.

It gets cold Saturday night into Sunday morning, so watch for a refreeze.

Stay safe!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018