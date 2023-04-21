Saturday severe storm chance

BALTIMORE — A cold front is set to bring storms and showers to our area Saturday afternoon. Some of these storms could be on the strong to severe side. So far we are under a slight risk for severe storms. A level 2 out of 5 if you will.

Timing: Saturday starts off dry so any morning plans are in good shape. Early Saturday afternoon, 2-3 pm a line of storms and showers are expected to roll in. Most of the activity will get close to the metro by 3-4 pm. Storms move east over the eastern shore by 6-7 pm. Most of the rain will wrap up by 8 pm. Below is a sequence of roughly what to expect.

WMAR

WMAR

WMAR

WMAR

Threats: These storms will be most capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and even an isolate tornado can't be ruled out.

Have a severe weather plan ready to go just in case one of these severe storms finds you. Have multiple ways to get alerts and stay weather aware. Our team of meteorologists will be watching this closely and will be prepared to bring you updates on-air and online.