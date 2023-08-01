Rocket launch visible for parts of Maryland

BALTIMORE — On Tuesday August 1, 2023, the Northrop Grumman CRS-19 resupply mission will take off from the NASA Flight Facility at Wallops Island, Virginia at 8:31 PM EDT. For those who stay cloudless in the twilight sky, could have the potential to briefly see the rocket take off from Connecticut to North Carolina. For those in Baltimore, almost two minutes or 120 seconds after the launch, the rocket will be visible in the southeastern sky. Of course, the launch is weather pending, but so far things look great! If you can, go out and take a look. If you see anything feel free to send it in to us at WMAR-2 News!

WMAR