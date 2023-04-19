Record Watch

Watch Now
WMAR
Posted at 4:43 PM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 16:43:54-04

BALTIMORE — Another taste of summer is headed our way. We are set to warm into the mid and even upper 80s by Friday. If we can get to 88° we will tie a record high. Our forecast, for now, is 89°. If we can get there we will break that record high set back in 1957. That would make for 66 years standing!

Not only would we break a record at 89°. We would tie our warmest temperature of the year so far. We hit 89° on the 13th of April. It might be tough to get to, but if we can manage 90° on Friday that would mark the first 90° of the year. Just for some perspective, last year we didn't hit 90° until May 20th. We would be ahead of 2022 if we can get there Friday.

I will make adjustments to this blog as we update the forecast.

