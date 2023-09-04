Record-breaking heat ahead

BALTIMORE — Labor Day is the unofficial last day of summer for some, and this year Mother Nature hasn't gotten the memo. A ridge of heat has set up over us here in Maryland bracing our area for a heatwave from Sunday September 3rd to Thursday September 7th. High pressure keeps us nice and dry and raises temperatures to the mid to upper 90s. On Sunday September 3rd, the record of 97 degrees was set back in 1898. The official reading at BWI confirms that we have broken this record with an official reading of 98 degrees. The record high temperature for September 4th is 96 degrees set back in 2019. The current forecasted high is 97 degrees. The record for September 5th is also 96 degrees set back in 1954. The current forecasted high for that day is 98 degrees. Tuesday September 5th, is looking to be the warmest day this week. The record high temperature for September 6th is 98 degrees set back in 1983. In the meantime stay inside if you can and stay hydrated... it's gonna be hot!

