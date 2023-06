wmar

It was more than just hot, Friday. It was record breaking! The thermometer jumped to 97° which broke a 100 year old record set back in 1923! This was more than just rare air. Just for some perspective, our average high for this time of year is 80° so we got well above that.

This heat was a one and done. At least for this week as we cool heading into the weekend. Temperatures will hold in the low 80s, Saturday. Then, a cold front will knock us back into the mid 70s for Sunday.