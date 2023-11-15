Ravens primetime game forecast

BALTIMORE — A big divisional game is set for Thursday night. Skies look clear to welcome in the Cincinnati Bengals to M&T Bank Stadium to take on our Baltimore Ravens.

It is that time of year where weather can really play a factor in Baltimore. Thankfully we will be relatively mild come Thursday night. Temperatures for kickoff will be right at 50°. We expect those numbers to dip into the 40s by halftime. Certainly layer up if you are going to the game!

The wind looks very light. Between 5-10 miles per hour. It will be out of the south, part of the reason we will be on the warmer side Thursday.

One more reminder: You can watch the game on WMAR 2 News starting at 8.

