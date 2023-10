BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Tennessee Titans this Sunday in London. Kickoff is at 9:30 am Eastern, 2:30 pm in London.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is an open air stadium so weather will play a factor. The great news is, it looks dry. It will be on the cool side with temperatures near 50° around kickoff and just a few degrees warmer by halftime.

Other than some sun glare, weather looks to be really nice for the game.