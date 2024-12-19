Ravens Game Day Forecast

BALTIMORE — It is a huge AFC North battle coming up on Saturday. The Steelers are in town to take on the Ravens Saturday December 21st.

We will certainly be putting the "Brrr" in December with temperatures around 35 at kickoff. The sun will set very shortly after that. By halftime we are close to the freezing mark.

It will be a bit breezy during the game too. A factor both kickers will surely have to measure. M&T Bank Stadium is oriented east - west. The wind will be out of the north west most of the night. That means teams facing east will have more of a tailwind.

It is fitting that this cold air fills in on Saturday, because that is the winter solstice.