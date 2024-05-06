Rare high-risk severe outlook

BALTIMORE — A major severe weather outbreak is forecasted for central Oklahoma and southern Kansas today into tonight 5/6/2024. Multiple intense EF 3+, long-track tornadoes are possible in the pink highlighted area. Large hail (softball size) and very strong damaging winds (80+ mph) are also expected. Not everyone in the area will see storms, but assume if you do see one on radar, that it is likely dangerous. If you know anyone in the Central Plains, make sure they have a plan in play and have multiple ways to access life-saving weather information.

wmar

Showers and storms are in the forecast for us here in central Maryland and the eastern shore. THIS WILL NOT AFFECT US TO THE SEVERITY OF THE PLAINS IN MARYLAND!!!