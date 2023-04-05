Rare air and record tying warmth

We had rare air in place for most of Maryland Thursday. At our warmest, we hit 84° in Baltimore. This tied a record set back in 2010. This is also well above average for this time of year. For some perspective our average high for this time of year is 64° so we were 20° above that!

WMAR

Baltimore wasn't the only hot spot in the state. High temperatures climbed well into the 80s and even close to 90° in some spots.

WMAR

We keep the warmth going into Thursday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s once again. It looks unlikely that we will break a record at this point though. The high temperature record for April 6th in Baltimore in 90° also set in 2010. All this heat will bring a chance for storms. Come could be on the strong to even severe side so have a way to get alerts.