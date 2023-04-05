Watch Now
Rare air and record tying warmth

Another hot day Thursday
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 17:21:30-04

We had rare air in place for most of Maryland Thursday. At our warmest, we hit 84° in Baltimore. This tied a record set back in 2010. This is also well above average for this time of year. For some perspective our average high for this time of year is 64° so we were 20° above that!

High temperatures

Baltimore wasn't the only hot spot in the state. High temperatures climbed well into the 80s and even close to 90° in some spots.

Thursday April 6th

We keep the warmth going into Thursday. High temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 80s once again. It looks unlikely that we will break a record at this point though. The high temperature record for April 6th in Baltimore in 90° also set in 2010. All this heat will bring a chance for storms. Come could be on the strong to even severe side so have a way to get alerts.

