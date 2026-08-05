Rain & more humidity today

An area of high pressure has parked itself to our southeast, while a warm front is lifting through the region this morning. This is sparking scattered showers across the area, which is actually making it feel even muggier given how saturated the air is. Southerly winds are going to continue to funnel in more humidity over the long-term. Another round of showers and possible rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon as temperatures rise. I would keep the umbrella nearby because on and off rain chances persist through the next several days!

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Welcome to August in Maryland!

StevieDanielsWX

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