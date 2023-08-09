Rain deficit narrows

BALTIMORE — We have had our fair share of rain this summer, but we still need a bit more. Here is a look at our rain so far this year and what we still need to get back to average:

WMAR

Year to date we have seen 23.79" of rain. That is close to our average of 26.97" but we still need 3.18" more to make up for the deficit. Of, course we aren't going to hit average every year. That number is a balance of dry and wet years, but the closer we can get the better.

We have a few chances for rain in the short term. Our next best bet is is Thursday for some moderate to heavy rain. There are still portions of the state that are in drought conditions. Here is to hoping the rain will land where it is needed most!