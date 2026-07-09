Question of the day: How to become a Meteorologist?

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “What do you need to do to become a Meteorologist?".

To become a meteorologist, you need to:

1. Finish high school with strong math and science classes.

2. Earn a bachelor's degree in meteorology or atmospheric science.

3. Gain experience through internships or research.

4. Apply for jobs with weather services, TV stations, government agencies, or private companies.

Some meteorologists also earn a master's or their Ph.D.!

If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

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