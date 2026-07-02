Question of the day: Do you use the green screen?

Today’s Question of the Day comes from a student at Benjamin Franklin High School — “When you film weather segments, do you use the green screen?". Usually, on air broadcasts meteorologists will use a green screen in order to show weather graphics behind them! It's a magical feature that we utilize when presenting our forecasts! However, I have been sitting at the weather desk over the past month as I am about 9 months pregnant! I will be back on the green screen when I return from maternity leave :)

If you have a weather question of your own, feel free to send me an email or reaching out on social media!

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